OPP investigating after sticks of dynamite found in Elora

OPP out of Wellington County are investigating after a concerned citizen’s call led officers to dynamite in the small town of Elora.

Provincial police say they received a call regarding a suspicious package found in a vacant lot at the intersection of Wasler Street and Keating Drive around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

When investigators arrived, they found a small cardboard box and four yellow sticks of dynamite inside.

The forces’ explosives disposal unit was called in and got rid of the dynamite safely.

Investigators say that no one was injured in the incident.

However, they are now asking anyone who may have information on the package’s origins to come forward.

Anyone who does know where these items came from can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers