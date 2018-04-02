Carleton University reaches tentative agreement to end strike

A tentative agreement has been reached to end a nearly month-long strike at Carleton University.

More than 850 administrative, technical, and library workers walked off the job March 5 in a dispute that focused primarily on pensions.

The Ottawa-based university said in a statement Monday night that it came to terms with CUPE Local 2424 after a full day of mediated talks.

Details will be released after a ratification vote by staff, which the union says is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m.

CUPE also said picket lines at the university have been suspended.

The university said details about a back-to-work protocol will be provided soon.