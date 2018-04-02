Canada
April 2, 2018 8:15 am
Updated: April 2, 2018 8:21 am

Police on the hunt for potentially dangerous bull on the loose from rural N.S. farm

By Staff The Canadian Press
File/ Global News
A A

Police in rural west-central Nova Scotia are on the hunt for a forbidding, four-legged escapee.

RCMP in Kingston say a one-tonne bull was reported missing from his pasture area Sunday evening.

READ: Moose on the loose in southwest Calgary concerns area residents

The black and white bull was last seen heading into the woods off Long Point Road towards Berwick, between Highway 1 and Highway 101.

They say the bull could be dangerous and drivers should be on the lookout for it as it could wander onto a road.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call 911.

WATCH: Runaway bull caught by New York City police, then saved by Jon Stewart

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Animal on the Loose
Berwick NS
Bull on the loose
loose animal
loose bull
Nova Scotia
NS RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News