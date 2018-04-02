Police on the hunt for potentially dangerous bull on the loose from rural N.S. farm

Police in rural west-central Nova Scotia are on the hunt for a forbidding, four-legged escapee.

RCMP in Kingston say a one-tonne bull was reported missing from his pasture area Sunday evening.

The black and white bull was last seen heading into the woods off Long Point Road towards Berwick, between Highway 1 and Highway 101.

They say the bull could be dangerous and drivers should be on the lookout for it as it could wander onto a road.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call 911.

