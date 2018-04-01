Caught on camera: sleepy black bear ‘almost’ wakes from hibernation

The spring awakening has begun, in Montana at least.

A sleepy black bear was spotted via webcam poking its head out from a tree as it woke up from hibernation.

Glacier National Park posted the video Thursday and explained that black bears usually emerge from their dens in early to mid-March, as the weather gets warmer and food becomes available.

READ MORE: Saskatoon zoo’s grizzlies wake from hibernation for 1st time

“You might hit the snooze button for ten minutes but bears can take several weeks to fully emerge from hibernation!” the Park wrote.

According the Park, male bears generally emerge first followed by solitary females and females with yearlings or two-years olds emerge in late March through mid-April.

The last to wake-up are females with newborn cubs, from mid April through early May.