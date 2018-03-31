Highlands residents get a final look at Gibbard Block before major renovation

Hundreds of locals packed the historic Gibbard Block Saturday for a final tour before the building undergoes a major renovation.

The Gibbard Block in Highlands has been located at the corner of 64 Street and 112 Ave since 1912.

It’s been home to several stores, a pharmacy, dress shop and most recently, La Boheme Restaurant.

The new owner is planning a major restoration inside and out.

“We’re going to be maintaining and restoring the character and defining elements,” said Jarrett Campbell with Sparrow Capital Group. “Brick on the outside will be restored, we’re going to take out the storefronts that got put in and we’re going to put in the best recreation of what would have been in here in 1912. We’re going to restore the original ceiling, put in new mechanical and electrical so that the building is up to code.

“It will become a lot more comfortable and modern,” Campbell said.

The Highlands Historical Society along with Sparrow Capital held a pre-construction open house Saturday allowing residents a chance to see the inside before the major transformation takes place.

“Dozens have stopped by to tell me stories about the pharmacy that used to be there or how they babysat for the old owners,” Campbell added. “It’s very important.

“People are excited and very interested and excited to see what’s going to happen to it”

The developer plans to create retail space on the main floor along with office space on the second floor. The third floor will be made up of short-term rentals and apartments.

“It’s likely that we’re going to start with micro-hotel concept with the ability to transform to apartments if need be,” Campbell said.

“This was a prime opportunity to take a historic building that has been important to the Highlands neighbourhood and restore it to enrich the neighbourhood.”

Construction is expected to be complete in about six months.