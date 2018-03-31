Canada
‘A small companion is not a toy’: SPCA warns against buying rabbits, chicks for Easter

Bunnies are popular this time of year. The cute and fuzzy animals are often irresistible to parents looking to offer their children something a little different at Easter.

But the sad reality is that hundreds of animals including rabbits, ducklings and chicks are abandoned in the months following Easter.

The Montreal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says every year around 250 rabbits are abandoned at the shelter.

The Quebec government’s ministry of agriculture (MAPAQ) is reminding the population that adopting a pet is more than a weekend-long commitment.

Animals such as rabbits can live 10 years or more, and, as with other pets, they often require special care.

Rabbits, for instance, need at least four hours of free time in a rabbit-proof area, their nails need to be trimmed, their fur brushed and shaved.

And contrary to popular belief, carrots, if given in excessive quantities, can be dangerous for rabbits.

Furthermore, some pets carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans if proper care is not taken.

“Salmonellosis and campylobacteriosis are sometimes transmitted to humans through contact with chicks, ducklings, other poultry or their environment,” MAPAQ warned, adding that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

MAPAQ is also reminding want-to-be pet owners that caring for an animal comes with certain costs, including veterinary bills, grooming and boarding costs, not to mention food and other accessories.

If you’re still thinking of adopting a rabbit, the Montreal SPCA is hosting a series of workshops over the weekend on their needs and behaviour.

The goal of the workshops is to prevent the abandonment of newly acquired rabbits and to reinforce the notion that animals are not gifts, nor are they toys.

“Like any other animal, a small companion is not a toy; an animal is a living being who has physiological and psychological needs that must be catered to,” the SPCA said in a statement.

For more information on adopting pets, or for a full schedule of workshops, consult the Montreal SPCA website.

