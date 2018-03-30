Kelowna police seeking tips in death investigation

Kelowna RCMP are hoping for more information about a vehicle as they investigate the case of 54-year-old man who was found dead just over a week ago in a wilderness area east of Kelowna.

Police said the central Okanagan man’s body was found in a pickup truck on the Myra Canyon Forest Service Road late in the afternoon on Thursday, March 22.

RCMP have now released two photographs of the truck in which the man’s body was found, hoping it may prompt tips from the public about any sightings of the vehicle earlier that day.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the dark grey Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck in the area of Myra Canyon Forest Service Road near McCulloch Road between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 22.

The man’s death is being investigated by the Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit.