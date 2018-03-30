Hundreds gather for Way of the Cross walk in downtown Saskatoon

Despite Friday morning’s cold temperatures, around 200 people gathered in downtown Saskatoon to sing, pray and reflect on Good Friday.

“It’s important for Christians to come together, as a public witness to pray in our community,” said Myron Rogal, the justice and peace coordinator with the Saskatoon Roman Catholic Diocese.

The 21st annual Way of the Cross prayer walk in Saskatoon commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Barb Fredrickson and her daughter, Amy Spilchen, attended the walk together for the second year.

“I think it’s a really great way to bring community together. I love that it’s an ecumenical service and walk. I think it’s a great way to honour what Christ did for us,” Fredrickson said.

The walk stopped at 14 stations, which connect the suffering and death of Jesus to modern day injustices.

From poverty to peace building, speakers from local churches and justice groups reflected on different themes.

At one station, Jodi Kozan shared the need to eradicate sexual exploitation and trafficking in Canada and across the globe.

“We were invited to participate to address the commodification of humans, correlating the scripture reference from Judas betraying Jesus in preparation for Good Friday and Easter,” said Kozan, the executive director of Hope Restored Canada.

“We’re addressing human trafficking here in Canada, how we as a nation shouldn’t tolerate the exploitation of women and girls. Ninety-three per cent of trafficked people in Canada are Canadians. We need to stand up for the dignity, hope and restoration of all.”

The walk also reflected on environmental protection, access to religious education, and reconciliation.

“We really look at the world today and what Christ himself may have seen as some of the injustices happening in our midst,” Rogal said.