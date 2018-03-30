Province removing part of road to address Willowbrook flood threat

As the south Okanagan community of Willowbrook continues to struggle with flooding, the province plans to remove part of a road to help address the flood threat.

A major issue has been that water is pooling in Kearns Creek because four culverts along the waterway can’t handle the high volume of water that’s coming down the creek.

To address this, the province is taking out part of Myers Road.

“This will increase the flow along Kearns Creek, [which is] being restricted by a road culvert,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen explained in a media release.

Additionally, after the road section is removed, the local fire department and regional district will be using a pump to move water from Kearns Creek overtop of another bottleneck point, Carr Crescent.

The regional district said this will decrease “the largest pool of water affecting residents.”

Officials also plan to use a pump at Goldtau Road.

The hope is that removing these backlogs of water behind culverts in the creek will cause the water level in the creek to drop and improve the situation for Willowbrook residents with flooded basements.

– with files from Shelby Thom