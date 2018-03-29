What’s open and closed in Moose Jaw over Easter weekend
Here are civic services, facilities hours and closures that will take place in Moose Jaw over Easter weekend:
- City Hall
March 30: Closed
April 2: Open regular hours
- Waste pickup
Zone 9 on March 30
- Recycling Pickup
Zone 7 on March 30
- Sanitary Landfill
March 30: 7:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Kinsmen Sportsplex
March 30: Closed
- Moose Jaw Transit
March 30: Not in service
- Public Library
March 30: Closed
April 1: Closed
April 2: Closed
- Yara Centre
March 30: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
March 31: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
April 1: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m
April 2: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
