What’s open and closed in Moose Jaw over Easter weekend

Here are civic services, facilities hours and closures that will take place in Moose Jaw over Easter weekend:

City Hall

March 30: Closed

April 2: Open regular hours

Zone 9 on March 30

Zone 7 on March 30

March 30: 7:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

March 30: Closed

March 30: Not in service

March 30: Closed

April 1: Closed

April 2: Closed

March 30: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

March 31: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

April 1: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

April 2: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.