March 29, 2018 3:14 pm
Updated: March 29, 2018 3:22 pm

What’s open and closed in Moose Jaw over Easter weekend

Here are civic services, facilities hours and closures that will take place in Moose Jaw over Easter weekend.

Here are civic services, facilities hours and closures that will take place in Moose Jaw over Easter weekend:

  • City Hall
    March 30: Closed
    April 2: Open regular hours
  • Waste pickup
     Zone 9 on March 30
  • Recycling Pickup
    Zone 7 on March 30
  • Sanitary Landfill
    March 30: 7:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
  • Kinsmen Sportsplex
    March 30: Closed
  • Moose Jaw Transit
    March 30: Not in service
  • Public Library
    March 30: Closed
    April 1: Closed
    April 2: Closed
  • Yara Centre
    March 30: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    March 31: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    April 1: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m
    April 2: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

