Enderby
March 29, 2018 1:41 pm

Vernon Search and Rescue assists RCMP on the river in Enderby

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Vernon Search and Rescue members scour river on Wednesday, March 28.

Credit: Vernon Search and Rescue
Vernon Search and Rescue were called to assist Enderby RCMP on Wednesday afternoon.

Public information officer Trevor Honigman said searchers spent several hours on the Shuswap river.

He said the “task” was completed and members returned to the hall.

The RCMP has not released information on what the “task” involved.

It has not been confirmed if a body was recovered.

