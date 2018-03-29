Vernon Search and Rescue assists RCMP on the river in Enderby
Vernon Search and Rescue were called to assist Enderby RCMP on Wednesday afternoon.
Public information officer Trevor Honigman said searchers spent several hours on the Shuswap river.
He said the “task” was completed and members returned to the hall.
The RCMP has not released information on what the “task” involved.
It has not been confirmed if a body was recovered.
