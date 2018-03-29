Winnipeg charity shares last Easter meal at All Saints’ Anglican Church

About 500 people came out to Agape Table’s annual Easter breakfast on Thursday morning.

This was the last holiday meal served at the All Saints’ Anglican Church before the soup kitchen moves this summer.

Jim Steep, chair of the charitable organization, said the number of people using the service has gone up.

“It has been busier altogether lately at Agape Table. A year ago we would, on a busy day, have 250-275, now we have days of 375-400 and as high as 500 on occasion,” he said.

The organization moves to The Wave Church on Furby Street July 1.

“We have moving costs and some renovations to do and those sorts of things before July 1 so anything people can do — people in Winnipeg have always been fantastic with Agape Table with their donations,” Steep said.

“It’s all done through private donations from people throughout the province and we’re very appreciative of all they’ve done.”