Peterborough police seize drugs, cash from Bolivar Street home

A Peterborough woman is facing charges after police seized cocaine and other drugs from a Bolivar Street home on Wednesday.

Members of the Peterborough police’s drug unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at the residence where they found cocaine, hydromorphone and percocet, along with cash and weigh scales.

Barbara Ingersoll, 59, of Bolivar St., was arrested and charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

• Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance (hydromorphone and percocet)

• Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

• Failure to comply with a probation order

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.