Manitoba government makes change to medicare coverage for international students

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government is eliminating medicare coverage for international students.

A regulatory change approved by the Progressive Conservative cabinet means international students will now have to buy private health insurance while studying in Manitoba.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said earlier this month the government was considering the move, and added that some other provinces also don’t cover international students.

The health coverage was instituted by the former NDP government in 2012 and it costs the province about $3 million a year.

The Canadian Federation of Students said the cut will put students’ health at risk.

The group also says international students already pay a lot to attend schools in Manitoba.

(The Canadian Press)