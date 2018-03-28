Serwa’s gold medal Olympic win celebrated April 1 at Big White

The Big White Ski Resort is planning a celebration to welcome home Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa.

“We’re so proud of Kelsey’s accomplishments at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games and can’t wait to celebrate,” the resort posted on its website.

Sunday, April 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans can meet the ski cross champion, have a photo taken and get an autograph.

Since winning gold at Pyeongchang in February, Serwa has continued to make rounds on the race circuit.

Serwa won Alpine Canada’s women’s ski cross title last week at the Sport Chek National Championships at Red Mountain in Rossland.

The Kelowna athlete said she suffered a minor concussion in early March after crashing into safety netting on the course at Sunny Valley Ski Resort in Russia.

After coming down with the flu, Serwa didn’t make it to the podium in Megeve, France for the World Cup ski cross event but her strong performance on the slopes helped Canada win the Nations Cup as the top team.

Serwa will take a run down ‘Serwa’s’, a run named after her family, on the slopes of Big White at 1:45 p.m. Sunday and fans are invited to join her.

“Nothing beats a victory lap in Kelsey’s honour, down this special run, which was named after Kelsey’s grandfather, Cliff Serwa, who co-founded the resort in 1963,” the resort posted.

The first 300 guests at Sunday’s celebration will enjoy a free cupcake.