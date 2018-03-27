Canada
Strathcona County RCMP hitting the streets on horseback again in 2018

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: RCMP in Sherwood Park are saddling up and hitting the open road. They are using horses to help bring a human face to policing, and so far their patrols are getting a lot of attention. Kendra Slugoski reports. (November 23, 2017)

Police in Strathcona County are saddling up for another summer season of hitting the streets on horseback.

Mounted riders from the Strathcona County RCMP and Strathcona County Enforcement Services will be out at community events, parades, festivals and performing regular patrol on horseback as part of a community interaction initiative.

Strathcona County RCMP members on horseback as part of the Mounted Riders program.

Last year for Canada 150, several members carried out neighbourhood patrols on horseback, including Const. Jenn Burgoyne, who rode her own four-year-old Canadian mare, Aloise.

READ MORE: Four-legged partner helps Strathcona County RCMP bring human face to policing

Const. Jenn Burgoyne and Aloise out on patrol in Sherwood Park, Alta

Earlier this month, officers interested in participating in the 2018 Mounted Riders program completed a two-day riding assessment in Vegreville to ensure their riding skills were up to snuff.

The horses used are independently owned and also complete an assessment to ensure they are suitable for the work being done prior to use. RCMP said the horses primarily used in Strathcona County are the “Canadian” breed, which is Canada’s national horse.

Strathcona County RCMP members on horseback as part of the Mounted Riders program.

Police said in the upcoming months, the Mounted Riders will be attending numerous elementary schools and senior residents throughout Strathcona County.

As part of the program, community organizations can ask to have the Mounted Riders at their events. To make a request, please contact Strathcona County RCMP Community Policing Unit at 780-449-0185.

