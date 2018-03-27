Strathcona County RCMP hitting the streets on horseback again in 2018

Police in Strathcona County are saddling up for another summer season of hitting the streets on horseback.

Mounted riders from the Strathcona County RCMP and Strathcona County Enforcement Services will be out at community events, parades, festivals and performing regular patrol on horseback as part of a community interaction initiative.

Last year for Canada 150, several members carried out neighbourhood patrols on horseback, including Const. Jenn Burgoyne, who rode her own four-year-old Canadian mare, Aloise.

Earlier this month, officers interested in participating in the 2018 Mounted Riders program completed a two-day riding assessment in Vegreville to ensure their riding skills were up to snuff.

The horses used are independently owned and also complete an assessment to ensure they are suitable for the work being done prior to use. RCMP said the horses primarily used in Strathcona County are the “Canadian” breed, which is Canada’s national horse.

Police said in the upcoming months, the Mounted Riders will be attending numerous elementary schools and senior residents throughout Strathcona County.

As part of the program, community organizations can ask to have the Mounted Riders at their events. To make a request, please contact Strathcona County RCMP Community Policing Unit at 780-449-0185.