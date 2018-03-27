Saskatoon weather outlook: diving into the deep freeze for Easter

We dive into the deep freeze for Easter long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

-18 is what it felt like with wind chill on a cool final Tuesday of March as temperatures dipped back to -10 in the city under partly to mostly clear skies.

Clouds quickly rolled back in during the morning as we warmed up into mid-minus single digits before noon.

And it's kind of cool too, right now sitting at -8 with a wind chill of -16 in Saskatoon

A low pressure system pushing through will bring in some snow during the afternoon with a centimetre or so possible in the city as we rise up to an afternoon high a few degrees shy of the freezing mark.

Tuesday Night

Snow will ease off Tuesday night with clouds eventually starting to clear into the early morning hours as we cool back into the minus teens and winds pick up a bit with gusts upwards of 40 km/h possible.

Wednesday

It’ll feel like the -20s with wind chill as you head out Wednesday morning with a mix of sun and cloud to start the day before more clouds build in during the day with a slight chance of light snow into the evening.

It’ll be a chilly afternoon as well with the mercury only making it up into mid-minus single digits with wind chills likely staying in minus double digits for the majority of the day.

Thursday

Some clouds are likely to stick around early Thursday along with a very slight chance of some morning flurries before clouds clear out as arctic air surges in with a northerly wind and cools us right down.

After starting out the day in the minus teens, we’ll likely sit in minus double digits all day with wind chills in the -20 to -30 range.

Easter Long Weekend Outlook

A frigid Good Friday and Saturday is on the way with morning wind chills possibly dipping into the -30 to -40 range as temperatures plunge into the -20s with daytime highs stick in minus double digits to start the long weekend before pushing into minus single digits Saturday and Easter Sunday.

But the good news will be that skies will be mostly sunny right through the weekend, although that will come with a bit of wind that will keep wind chills below -20 right through until Easter Sunday.

Kyler Markowski took the March 27 Your Saskatchewan photo at Wakaw Lake:

