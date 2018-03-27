Sutton man charged with luring City of Kawartha Lakes girl
A A
A man from Sutton, Ont., faces luring charges involving a 12-year-old girl from the City of Kawartha Lakes.
OPP said they launched an investigation after a parent of the girl expressed concerns that a man was engaging in “inappropriate conversations” with the girl over social media.
READ MORE: Former Calgary politician Terry Lo pleads guilty to charges including child luring, will serve 2.5-year sentence
On Monday, OPP arrested a suspect.
Billy Linstead, 44, of Sutton, was charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in court in Lindsay.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.