March 27, 2018 9:26 am
Updated: March 27, 2018 9:28 am

Sutton man charged with luring City of Kawartha Lakes girl

Police have charged a Sutton, Ont., man with child luring involving a girl from the City of Kawartha Lakes.

A man from Sutton, Ont., faces luring charges involving a 12-year-old girl from the City of Kawartha Lakes.

OPP said they launched an investigation after a parent of the girl expressed concerns that a man was engaging in “inappropriate conversations” with the girl over social media.

On Monday, OPP arrested a suspect.

Billy Linstead, 44, of Sutton, was charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in court in Lindsay.

