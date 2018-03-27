Canada
March 27, 2018 7:36 am

Whistleblower says Canadian firm built software to identify Republican voters in 2016

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Two Cambridge Analytica whistleblowers questioned the result of Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum at a press club event in London on Monday, hours after their lawyers presented evidence they said showed the main campaign for leaving the EU had broken the law.

A Cambridge Analytica whistleblower said on Tuesday that Canadian company AggregateIQ worked on software called Ripon which was used to identify Republican voters ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

AggregateIQ did not immediately respond to request for comment on the remarks by Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower formerly of British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

WATCH: Facebook shares spiral after U.S. agency makes public its Cambridge Analytica investigation

Wylie has previously disclosed how users’ data from Facebook was used by Cambridge Analytica to help elect U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ripon, the town in which the Republican Party was founded in 1854, was the name given to a tool that let a campaign manage its voter database, target specific voters, conduct canvassing, manage fundraising and carry out surveys.


“There’s now tangible proof in the public domain that AIQ actually built Ripon, which is the software that utilized the algorithms from the Facebook data,” Wylie told the British Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

AggregateIQ told Reuters on March 24 that it had never been and is not a part of Cambridge Analytica nor ever entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica.

READ MORE: B.C.’s incoming privacy watchdog helping lead UK probe into data misuse

It said it works in full compliance within all legal and regulatory requirements and had never knowingly been involved in any illegal activity.

Cambridge Analytica said on Tuesday that it had not shared any of the Facebook profile data procured by a Cambridge academic with AggregateIQ. It said it had not had any communication with AggregateIQ since December 2015.

