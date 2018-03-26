Week 11 – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

I received a text Monday night from Damien, who is my personal trainer at the Don Wheaton YMCA.

“Hey, Reid,” it read. “Unfortunately, I have to cancel this week. I’m pretty sick and have lost my voice.”

I was scheduled to workout with Damien Tuesday and Thursday. So now, I had two choices:

1) Yippee! Week off from working out!





2) Can I do this on my own?

Seeing that this was the 11th week of a 12 week commitment, it was pretty easy to choose option number two.

I’ve said numerous times that I was happy with all the new exercises I was learning from Damien, so here was a chance to see if I could remember enough of them to get through two workouts on my own.

On Tuesday, I did the weight-training circuit he’d taught me, which included the leg press, chest press, and assisted pull-ups. I wish I knew all the names for the exercises, but I also did the “one where I squat while holding a weight between my legs” and the “one where I pull and feel a pinch in my upper back.” All told, went pretty well!

On Thursday, I did a circuit. Two-footed jumping the length of the room and back (exhausting). Throwing a 15-pound ball off a trampoline (harder than it looks). The plank (made it to 45 seconds this time!). The one-arm shoulder roll out (tires out the arms in a hurry). The “sit against a wall and roll-up a weight on a handlebar” (excruciating).

Also, I did squat with the added movement of tossing and catching an eight-pound ball. It’s another one of those that doesn’t look too difficult but tires me out in a hurry.

Overall, I didn’t work quite as hard as I would have with Damien, but I definitely felt tired after both workouts. So Damien, thank you! Your student has indeed learned!

