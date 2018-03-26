Trio arrested following pharmacy robbery in Lindsay

Three people were arrested following an early morning robbery at pharmacy in Lindsay on Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes police were called to the Kent Street West business around 10 a.m. after a man entered the store and demanded property from an employee.

Police say the suspect filled a bag and then left, walking west toward William Street.

“No staff member of the business was harmed during the incident,” police stated.

READ MORE: Mark Mitchell named next police chief in City of Kawartha Lakes

Police said through their investigation, they determined there were two accomplices in the robbery.



Story continues below The pharmacy at Kent and York was robbed earlier today….and now we have three in custody…oh…and the stolen drugs. #Impressive — Chief John Hagarty (@jhagarty) March 24, 2018

But around 2 p.m, police say the three suspects attended the police detachment for “an unrelated matter” where they were arrested and a vehicle they were driving was seized.

Donald Francis Vaillancourt, 51, of Lindsay, was charged with robbery, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Raymond Albert Smoke, 35, of Lindsay was charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

Both men were held in custody for a bail hearing that day and were subsequently remanded into custody.

Katrina Agelakoudis, 26, of Markham, was charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with the conditions of her probation order. She will make her first appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 26.