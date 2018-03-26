Doug Ford makes first stop in London as PC Leader Monday

Ontario’s new Progressive Conservative leader will make his first stop in London since claiming the party’s top job earlier in March.

Doug Ford will arrive early Monday afternoon and tour Covent Garden Market before holding a rally in the evening at the Best Western Lamplighter Inn on Wellington.

Ford will also make a live, in-studio appearance on The Andrew Lawton Show at 2:05 Wednesday afternoon.

His visit to London comes a couple of weeks after Premier Kathleen Wynne was in London to help open the volunteer headquarters for London North Centre Liberal candidate Kate Graham.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was also here last week to speak at a rally in support of London’s Cardiac Fitness Institute.

The provincial election is set for June 7.