3-alarm fire in Bloordale shuts down sandwich shop
A sandwich shop in Bloordale Village has been shut down following a three-alarm fire.
The blaze broke out inside Brock Sandwich on Bloor Street West near Emerson Avenue near the Junction Triangle before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Toronto Fire Services said the flames spread to an apartment upstairs in the building.
There is no estimate on the cost of damage at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
