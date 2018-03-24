London youth to rally in Victoria Park against gun violence

A pair of high school students from London have organized a rally against gun violence in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting that took place February in Parkland, Florida.

Teigan Elliott and Kyla Seaton gained inspiration for the rally after seeing countless other marches planned across the United States.

“There wasn’t one for London yet and we said, ‘this is our opportunity to make change and help with the message these students in Florida are trying to get out’,” said Seaton.

London will be one of more than 800 cities holding March for Our Lives rallies, most of which are being organized by high school students.

“It hasn’t worked in the past relying on adults to do anything,” said Elliott during an appearance on the Craig Needles Show.

“It’s up to my generation to rise up and start making that change.”

While the shooting happened Stateside, many Canadian cities, including London, will be marching against gun violence.

“The main goal of this is to show our solidarity with the kids in the States,” said Elliott.

Although the rally is being organized by high school students, everyone is welcome to come out.

Protesters will meet at the north west gates of Victoria Park at noon, where speeches will be performed followed by a march around the park.

Organizers will also be accepting donations for Everytown for Gun Safety, an American non-profit that advocates for gun control.