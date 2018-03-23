Suspected voyeur arrested at Lethbridge pool after youth swim club was allegedly filmed
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police were alerted to a man filming a youth swim club inside the change room of a Lethbridge pool.
Security at the University of Lethbridge‘s Centre for Sport and Wellness called the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit on Thursday.
READ MORE: Lethbridge man charged with abduction, making child porn involving 13-year-old girl
Security told ICE members that a man was allegedly filming inside the pool’s change room while it was being used by swimmers between the ages of five and 18.
The suspect remains in custody and was scheduled to be in court Friday afternoon. ICE has not released his name, but said it is recommending charges of voyeurism, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography.
READ MORE: Blood Tribe man arrested again for alleged child porn offences
Police said part of the investigation included a search of the suspect’s home. During the search, a number of computers and electronic devices were seized.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.