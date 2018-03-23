Suspected voyeur arrested at Lethbridge pool after youth swim club was allegedly filmed

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police were alerted to a man filming a youth swim club inside the change room of a Lethbridge pool.

Security at the University of Lethbridge‘s Centre for Sport and Wellness called the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit on Thursday.

Security told ICE members that a man was allegedly filming inside the pool’s change room while it was being used by swimmers between the ages of five and 18.

The suspect remains in custody and was scheduled to be in court Friday afternoon. ICE has not released his name, but said it is recommending charges of voyeurism, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography.

Police said part of the investigation included a search of the suspect’s home. During the search, a number of computers and electronic devices were seized.