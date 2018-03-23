Crime
March 23, 2018 6:25 pm

Suspected voyeur arrested at Lethbridge pool after youth swim club was allegedly filmed

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Charges are pending after security at a Lethbridge pool reported a man allegedly filming a youth swim club in a pool's change room.

Crezalyn Nerona Uratsuji / Getty Images
A A

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police were alerted to a man filming a youth swim club inside the change room of a Lethbridge pool.

Security at the University of Lethbridge‘s Centre for Sport and Wellness called the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit on Thursday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Lethbridge man charged with abduction, making child porn involving 13-year-old girl

Security told ICE members that a man was allegedly filming inside the pool’s change room while it was being used by swimmers between the ages of five and 18.

The suspect remains in custody and was scheduled to be in court Friday afternoon. ICE has not released his name, but said it is recommending charges of voyeurism, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography.

READ MORE: Blood Tribe man arrested again for alleged child porn offences

Police said part of the investigation included a search of the suspect’s home. During the search, a number of computers and electronic devices were seized.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams
ALERT
Child Pornography
Ice
Internet Child Exploitation Unit
Lethbridge child pornography
Lethbridge pool
Man charged with child pornography in Lethbridge
Man filming in Lethbridge pool
university of lethbridge
University of Lethbridge pool

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News