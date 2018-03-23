Guelph city councillors to debate new election sign bylaw

Ahead of two elections this year, staff at Guelph City Hall are out with several recommendations when it comes to regulating political lawn signs.

A report going to the city’s committee of the whole on April 3 follows public consultation by the city and the new bylaw would address where an election sign can go or how many can be put up in a certain area.

READ MORE: Flaming Lips, Blue Rodeo to headline Riverfest Elora 2018

The 21 proposed rules include: one sign per candidate on private property, banning the placement of an election sign at any city park or facility, or on any centre median.

Illuminated signs or ones that are flashing, inflatable or placed on the roof of a building would be considered illegal as well.

Staff are also recommending a deposit of $150 be required for any candidate or third party who wants to put up an election sign. The deposit would be returned if all of the signs are removed within 72 hours after the vote.

READ MORE: University of Guelph to remove plastic straws and bags from campus

The report notes the current bylaw regulates the placement of signs on public or private property, but it only speaks to municipal election signs.

The new bylaw would be cover elections for any level of government. It comes as a result of complaints over recent elections regarding the placement and volume of signs in the city.

Officials considered limiting the number of signs per candidate, but the report stated due to logistical issues related to enforcement and keeping count, staff are not recommending any sign limits be imposed.

They’re also not recommending the wordings on signs be regulated.