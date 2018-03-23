Thieves steal rings from London woman in grocery store parking lot.

A 75-year-old London woman says her wedding rings were stolen right off her hand in a grocery store parking lot this week.

The report comes two days after London police sent out a public warning about a pair of similar incidents. Police say a man and woman are approaching women, asking them for directions, putting jewelry on them and then taking their own.

Debra Hunter says her mother and father were shopping at the No Frills at Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday when her mother was first approached by a young man, then an older woman asking for directions to the hospital.

She tells 980 CFPL the woman started placing pieces of jewelry on her mother.

“When the woman took this gold chain and put it around my mom’s neck, my mom was then frozen thinking she was going to be strangled. Next thing you know, she realized this woman has a strong hold on her left hand, a really hard grip,” said Hunter, who adds that the two suspects were very aggressive.

“This woman grabbed a strong hold of my mom’s hand and practically ripped the rings off of her fingers.”

Hunter says the woman took her mother’s wedding rings, which haven’t been off her hands in 50 years.

If you have information about this case you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.