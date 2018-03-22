Childhood friend of man killed in suspicious Springhill fire says he lived with PTSD

The childhood friend of the man who was killed in a suspicious fire in Springhill, N.S., earlier this week says the man seemed to be “starting over” after moving to Nova Scotia from North Bay, Ont.

Although Nova Scotia RCMP have not yet released their identities, friends confirm that Marc Poulin, 42, and his fiance Jennifer Lynne Semenec, 45, were the two people whose bodies were discovered in the home on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm man, woman found dead inside Springhill, N.S. home following fire

Jason Hill said he grew up with Poulin in North Bay, going to school together and living in the apartment directly underneath him.

“He was the hero, a rock and an icon. After the war, it was like when an indestructible object collides with an unstoppable force,” said Hill.

“But, he was broken.”

One of the people found dead in a suspicious Springhill, N.S. fire earlier this week is being identified by friends at Marc Poulin, formerly of North Bay, ON. A public Facebook post by his son says he was living with PTSD. This is the photo being circulated by friends and family. pic.twitter.com/KCHiBIxpCY Story continues below — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) March 23, 2018

Hill said in recent years, he and Poulin would often end up at the same events at their children’s high school. Although they were not as close in recent years, he said he knew Poulin had spent time serving in Afghanistan, and it was well-known by mutual friends that he was living with PTSD.

READ: Police investigate suspicious fire after 2 found dead in N.S., home

A tribute photo of Poulin dressed in a Canadian Armed Forces uniform was shared in a public Facebook post by his son, Kyle.

In the post, he said, “I’m trying so hard to be strong for everyone but I can’t stop thinking about how much we all love you and miss you.”



He went on to say that Poulin was battling with PTSD, saying, “your demons were so loud that you couldn’t hear how much everyone was trying to help you and be there for you, I’m so sorry that you let them take over.”

More to come…