Special weather statement issued for Metro Vancouver as cold front approaches

Have your umbrella and your snow boots ready!

A mix of cold, wet weather is headed for Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, saying rain showers, flurries, hail, and even snow are possible on Thursday and into Friday.

A cold front is expected Thursday afternoon — a few centimetres of snow are also possible over higher terrain, whereas a mix of rain and snow is expected to fall elsewhere.

You may see thunderstorms and hail Thursday night along with unseasonably cold temperatures.

And for Friday, a mix of sunny periods, showers, flurries, or thunderstorms could all make an appearance depending on your location.