Former student of Durham teacher charged with sexual assault speaks out in his defence

A 17-year-old past student of Thomas Grieve says she finds it hard to believe her teacher is now the subject of a Durham Regional Police investigation.

“I just don’t get it,” said Alyssa Muller. “He was one of my favourite teachers.”

Police have charged Grieve, who is from Scugog, Ont., with eight counts of sexual assault and eight counts of sexual interference, all of which are against children under 16 years of age. It is alleged he was involved in inappropriate relations with some of his students during school hours.

Grieve taught at various schools in Durham Region, including Robert Munsch Public School, where he taught Muller in Grades 7 and 8. She said she only has positive memories with him at the Whitby school.

“Nothing out of the ordinary,” she said. “He’s just a great guy.”

“He just taught well. He was funny… he integrated a funny story into every single lesson.”

Grieve also coached young athletes involved in the Durham Rebels Volleyball Club, from which he has been suspended. Muller said she was part of this league, and she said he always encouraged her to pursue the sport.

“He said, ‘Go try out for a rep team. You’re actually pretty good, and you have a chance.'”

READ MORE: Toronto teacher charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy

Other members of the community say they are shocked by the allegations against Grieve.

“Eight counts? It’s… horrifying,” said Zabeeda Pitamber, a parent of a student attending Robert Munsch.

“This is my former elementary school,” said 21-year-old resident Sidone Harrison.

“In my days in school, I had never heard of anything like this.”

Officials with the Durham District School Board said they can’t comment on an active police investigation, but it issued a statement to Global News saying, in part, “We will continue to work with our community partners until this investigation is concluded.”

Muller is anxiously waiting for the case to unfold. “It’s insane, especially for someone who knows him personally,” she said.

In an effort to ensure there are no other alleged victims, Durham police urge anyone with information about this case to contact detectives at their Sexual Assault/Child Abuse Unit by calling (905) 579-1520, ext. 5318. People with information can also submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.