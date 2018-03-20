Canada
March 20, 2018 9:29 am
Updated: March 20, 2018 9:45 am

Guelph girl heading to Scotland for Irish dance competition

By Anchor  CJOY

Sarah Obbema following a recent Irish Dance competition in Chatham

The Obbema Family
A A

A 12-year-old Guelph girl is heading to Scotland to compete in the annual Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne.

The 48th Edition of the World Irish Dance Competition is being hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, this year and the girl, Sarah Obbema, will be amongst the competitors.

Story continues below

Sarah began Irish Dancing about five years ago when she was seven. She says she got inspired to join the sport after her and her mother watched dancers at the Guelph Museum on St.Patrick’s Day.

“My mom and I visited the Guelph Museum on St. Patrick’s Day and I saw these Irish dancers there, and just fell in love.”

Not long after that, she began her journey and now attends the Doyle Corrigan School of Irish Dance in Waterloo.

WATCH : The Ulmer School of Irish Dancing prepares us for St. Paddy’s Day

She ranked 7th at the Eastern Canadian Regional championship this past November, earning the qualifying honours to head overseas for the world level.

Obbema tells CJOY News that she’s very excited for the competition, which will see nine other dancers from her school in Waterloo competing individually. But she says she’s excited about the first part of her trip: the plane ride.

READ MORE : Martial arts champion using experiences to inspire Guelph youth

The annual competition which is organized by the Irish Dancing Commission, which has held the annual event since 1970 and has been hosted by countries such as Ireland and Scotland, but also found its home in Boston, London, Greensboro, N.C., and Montreal.

This year’s event in Glasgow runs from March 24th to April 1st.

obbema

Sarah Obbema, Irish Dancer from Guelph, ON

The Obbema Family
obbema 2

Sarah Obbema following a recent Irish Dance competition in Chatham

The Obbema Family

You can listen to Sarah’s Interview with CJOY News below 

View link »

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dance
Guelph
Ireland
Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne
Scotland
St. Patrick's Day
Wellington County
World Irish Dance Competition

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News