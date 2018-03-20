Guelph girl heading to Scotland for Irish dance competition

A 12-year-old Guelph girl is heading to Scotland to compete in the annual Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne.

The 48th Edition of the World Irish Dance Competition is being hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, this year and the girl, Sarah Obbema, will be amongst the competitors.

Sarah began Irish Dancing about five years ago when she was seven. She says she got inspired to join the sport after her and her mother watched dancers at the Guelph Museum on St.Patrick’s Day.

“My mom and I visited the Guelph Museum on St. Patrick’s Day and I saw these Irish dancers there, and just fell in love.”

Not long after that, she began her journey and now attends the Doyle Corrigan School of Irish Dance in Waterloo.

She ranked 7th at the Eastern Canadian Regional championship this past November, earning the qualifying honours to head overseas for the world level.

Obbema tells CJOY News that she’s very excited for the competition, which will see nine other dancers from her school in Waterloo competing individually. But she says she’s excited about the first part of her trip: the plane ride.

The annual competition which is organized by the Irish Dancing Commission, which has held the annual event since 1970 and has been hosted by countries such as Ireland and Scotland, but also found its home in Boston, London, Greensboro, N.C., and Montreal.

This year’s event in Glasgow runs from March 24th to April 1st.

You can listen to Sarah’s Interview with CJOY News below

