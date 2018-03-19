Police looking for Calgary woman, 70, who suffers from dementia
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is looking for a 70-year-old woman who walked away from a northeast residence on Sunday.
In a news release Sunday night, police said the missing woman, Loris Sidorsky, has dementia.
According to CPS, Sidorsky left a residence in the 1100 block of Renfrew Drive N.E. around 5 p.m.
Police said the senior was wearing a dark brown winter jacket with fur trim, a black sweater, black tights, black gloves and ankle-length brown winter boots when she went missing.
Sidorsky is approximately 5’2″ tall, weighs 210 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crimestoppers.
