Police looking for Calgary woman, 70, who suffers from dementia

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is looking for a 70-year-old woman who walked away from a northeast residence on Sunday.

In a news release Sunday night, police said the missing woman, Loris Sidorsky, has dementia.

According to CPS, Sidorsky left a residence in the 1100 block of Renfrew Drive N.E. around 5 p.m.

Police said the senior was wearing a dark brown winter jacket with fur trim, a black sweater, black tights, black gloves and ankle-length brown winter boots when she went missing.

Sidorsky is approximately 5’2″ tall, weighs 210 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.