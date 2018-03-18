Health
Infant dies, mother and 3-year-old in hospital after carbon monoxide leak inside Barrie home

A 10-month-old baby has died while its mother and three-year-old sibling are in hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in a Barrie home Sunday morning.

Barrie Fire information officer Sarah Hoffmann said emergency services were called to the home around 8:30 a.m., by the father who came home from work and happened upon the scene.

Hoffmann said all three were rushed to a Barrie hospital. The mother and three-year-old have since been transported to a Toronto hospital.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the home and Hoffmann said it was not equipped with a detector.

All homes need to have at least one detector located in the sleeping area, Hoffman said.

 

