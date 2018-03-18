Cirque du Soleil aerialist killed by fall during Volta performance in Tampa

A Cirque du Soleil aerialist was killed after a fall during a performance in Tampa on Saturday night.

Paris native Yann Arnaud was performing the aerial straps number when he fell onto the stage during a performance of Volta, Cirque du Soleil said in a statement.

READ MORE: Son of Cirque du Soleil co-founder dies after accident at ‘Luzia’ show in San Francisco

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him,” Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in the statement. “Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the Volta team, as we go through these difficult times together.”

The company says it is still gathering information on the incident and is working with local authorities on the investigation.

The company cancelled its remaining Tampa shows.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for Cirque aerialist who died during Vegas show

The Tampa area of Florida has been a circus mainstay for over a 100 years as the Ringling Brothers were based in nearby Sarasota.

This is not the first time a Cirque du Soleil employee has died during a show.

In 2013, Sarah Guyard-Guillot died after falling more than 25 metres during a performance of Cirque de Soleil’s Ka at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

New York Yankees outfielder Shane Robinson was among those in attendance Saturday night.

https://twitter.com/SUGASHANE__9/status/97534298680347033

Aerial rope artist at Tampa #volta had a nasty spill. Hopefully he recovers. @Cirque — Julian Martinez (@SteelgroinBison) March 18, 2018

https://twitter.com/semoyer/status/97520244658584371

Tributes for Arnaud immediately began on Twitter following the announcement of his death.

Condolences to friends and family of former Le Reve performer @yann_arnaud who experienced a fatal fall during a performance of Cirque du Soliel VOLTA in Tampa last evening. pic.twitter.com/O4ZMCvAUb0 — Sam Novak (@sammasseur) March 18, 2018

Yann Arnaud 😎💪🏼my brother. I’m in disbelief. Rest easy and in paradise. Your spirit and your smile are eternal… https://t.co/ey56p0whMo — Hunter Obrero (@HJ_OBIE) March 18, 2018

RIP Yann Arnaud du Cirque du Soleil.

On ne réalise pas toujours la dangerosité du métier qu'exerce ces artistes.#Volta #Tampa #CirqueDuSoleil pic.twitter.com/rP4NB1p9Zk — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) March 18, 2018

*With files from Global News and the Associated Press