A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary Saturday morning

A special air quality statement was in effect for the City of Calgary Saturday morning.

Environment Canada issued the statement just after 7 a.m., before lifting the advisory just before 11 a.m.

The government agency had said elevated pollution levels were occurring and conditions would improve later in the morning.

Pollutants can build up in areas during cold weather when there is little wind to disperse the particles.

Calgary’s temperature at the airport ranged from -1 C to -3 C Saturday morning, with calm winds.

Those calm winds, along with a temperature inversion and stagnant air caused the smog, as pollution was trapped close to the ground under a layer of warm air.

Calgary’s air quality health index was at a level 8, or high risk, early Saturday morning. As of 11 a.m., it was at a level 5, or moderate risk, and is expected to remain at that level throughout the day.

As for temperatures in the city, flurries are expected to continue in Calgary Saturday, with a forecast high of 1 C and a light breeze from the north 10-15 km/h.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, and temperatures remaining below seasonal at 1 C.

The start of the week will see improvement in sky conditions and temperatures.

On Tuesday, for the first day of spring, we’re aiming for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 5 C.

The average daytime high for Calgary is 4 C.

Calgary’s 7 day forecast