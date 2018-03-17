Crime
Man transported to Hamilton trauma centre following collision in Guelph

Guelph police continue to investigate and are asking witnesses to come forward after a Friday evening crash sent a Guelph man to a Hamilton trauma centre with major injuries.

Police say the crash occurred on Stevenson St. between Bennet Ave. and Rosedale Ave. around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, when a 45-year-old man driving southbound crossed the centre line and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Investigators say the 56-year-old Guelph man in the other vehicle suffered major injuries and had to be transported to a trauma centre at Hamilton General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The area remained closed for some time as police reconstructed the collision scene, but has since re-opened.

The 45-year-old driver has since been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and will appear in court in April.

Guelph police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact them.

