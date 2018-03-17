Man transported to Hamilton trauma centre following collision in Guelph
Guelph police continue to investigate and are asking witnesses to come forward after a Friday evening crash sent a Guelph man to a Hamilton trauma centre with major injuries.
Police say the crash occurred on Stevenson St. between Bennet Ave. and Rosedale Ave. around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, when a 45-year-old man driving southbound crossed the centre line and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
READ MORE: Guelph police seek hit-and-run driver in 3-vehicle crash
Investigators say the 56-year-old Guelph man in the other vehicle suffered major injuries and had to be transported to a trauma centre at Hamilton General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The area remained closed for some time as police reconstructed the collision scene, but has since re-opened.
READ MORE: Oakville woman charged after crashing into 2 cruisers while fleeing: Guelph police
The 45-year-old driver has since been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and will appear in court in April.
Guelph police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact them.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.