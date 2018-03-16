B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to Vancouver McDonald’s after police say man ‘set himself on fire’
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says it has been deployed to the scene of an incident at a Vancouver McDonalds near Commercial Drive and Broadway.
The IIO said in a tweet early Friday morning it was responding after police said a man set himself on fire.
.@iiobc investigators deployed to a police incident on Commercial Dr. in #Vancouver involving a man, who police say set himself on fire. More details will be provided in due course.
— IIOBC (@iiobc) March 16, 2018
Witness reports say that a man was threatening to burn down the McDonald’s, and was pouring gasoline on the floor, then later lit a cigarette inside.
Carla Arsenault told Global News what she had seen.
“I saw him get up with a gas can in his hand, I saw him run after a woman and I heard him say ‘I’m gonna burn you.’ I was giving a description of the guy, and as I was doing that he got up and he took the gas can and he walked into the McDonald’s, I could see that he was shouting something in the McDonald’s and then the next thing I saw he was just spreading the gasoline all over the McDonald’s.”
She says the man appeared distraught and looked to be in his early to mid-twenties.
There has been no confirmation or information provided on this incident from police or fire officials.
More to come.
