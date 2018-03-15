Vernon MLA spent big bucks to get re-elected

Eric Foster spent more than double his next closest opponent in winning the Vernon-Monashee riding in last May’s B.C. election.

In documents released by Elections BC, the incumbent Liberal MLA had expenses of $75,000.

Barry Dorval of the NDP spent just over $32,000, while Keli Westgate of the Greens had expenses of $6,100.

Foster had over $23,000 in donations to his campaign, with an equal mix from individuals and corporations.