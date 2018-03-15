Politics
March 15, 2018 10:44 am
Updated: March 15, 2018 10:45 am

Vernon MLA spent big bucks to get re-elected

By Video Journalist  Global News
Infonews.ca
A A

Eric Foster spent more than double his next closest opponent in winning the Vernon-Monashee riding in last May’s B.C. election.

In documents released by Elections BC, the incumbent Liberal MLA had expenses of $75,000.

Barry Dorval of the NDP spent just over $32,000, while Keli Westgate of the Greens had expenses of $6,100.

Foster had over $23,000 in donations to his campaign, with an equal mix from individuals and corporations.

 
Report an error
Eric Foster

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News