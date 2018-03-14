Cardamom pods sold at Community Natural Foods in Calgary recalled

Cardamom pods sold at the Community Natural Foods store in Calgary have been recalled due to concerns of possible salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall, issued on Wednesday, said the cardamom pods were sold in bulk.

People that bought cardamom pods between Feb. 9 and March 7 should not eat them.

READ MORE: Listeria concerns prompt recall of packaged vegetable products

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Children, pregnant women, older people and those with weak immune systems could contact serious and potentially deadly infections if exposed.

The CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses related to the product.

The recall was issued due to a recall in another country, and the CFIA said it is conducting a food safety investigation to determine if other products are affected.