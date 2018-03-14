Canada
March 14, 2018 6:46 am

Driver survives after car crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Mississauga

By Web Producer  Global News

Fire crews respond to a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga on March 14, 2018.

Jason Scott/Global News
Authorities say a man is lucky to be alive after the vehicle he was driving burst into flames when he crashed into a tree in Mississauga.

The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday at Fairwind Drive and Bristol Road.

First responders arrived on scene and located a vehicle engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.

Emergency crews managed to pull the driver out of the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

