Driver survives after car crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Mississauga

Authorities say a man is lucky to be alive after the vehicle he was driving burst into flames when he crashed into a tree in Mississauga.

The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday at Fairwind Drive and Bristol Road.

First responders arrived on scene and located a vehicle engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.

Emergency crews managed to pull the driver out of the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.