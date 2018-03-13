Minor injuries in Vernon hit and run

Vernon RCMP are hoping tips from the public will help advance their investigation into a hit and run last week.

RCMP said last Wednesday a van allegedly hit a car near 39 Ave. and 36 St.

However, police said the occupants of the van took off before RCMP arrived leaving the van behind.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing them get into a white Pontiac Grand Am which drove away.

“Investigators have since learned the registered owner made a report to the RCMP shortly after the incident occurred that her vehicle was allegedly taken without her consent,” RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett said.

“The investigation into this matter is on-going and the registered owner of the van could be facing possible motor vehicle act charges.”

Meanwhile, those in the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.