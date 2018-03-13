‘Harry & Meghan’ TV biopic: Premiere date set, photos released

While royal-watchers are anticipating May 19, the date when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot, a made-for-TV movie about the couple’s romance is slated to hit screens even earlier.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance has just revealed its air date, with the Lifetime biopic slated to premiere on Sunday, May 13.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance follows the fairytale romance of Prince Harry (Murray Fraser, ‘The Loch’) and Meghan Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley, ‘Midnight Texas’) from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress,” reads Lifetime’s synopsis.

In addition, Australian actor Burgess Abernathy and Vancouver-based Laura Mitchell are will portray Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively, while Maggie Sullivun (Fargo) will play the Queen.

