Entertainment
March 13, 2018 2:25 pm
Updated: March 13, 2018 3:22 pm

‘Harry & Meghan’ TV biopic: Premiere date set, photos released

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com

Murray Fraser as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle.

Lifetime
A A

While royal-watchers are anticipating May 19, the date when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot, a made-for-TV movie about the couple’s romance is slated to hit screens even earlier.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance has just revealed its air date, with the Lifetime biopic slated to premiere on Sunday, May 13.

Story continues below

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance follows the fairytale romance of Prince Harry (Murray Fraser, ‘The Loch’) and Meghan Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley, ‘Midnight Texas’) from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress,” reads Lifetime’s synopsis.

READ MORE: ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’ casts its William and Kate

In addition, Australian actor Burgess Abernathy and Vancouver-based Laura Mitchell are will portray Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively, while Maggie Sullivun (Fargo) will play the Queen.

Check out these recently released photos from the upcoming TV movie:

Murray Fraser as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle.

L-R: Burgess Abernethy as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Duchess Kate, Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle and Murray Fraser as Prince Harry.

L-R: Laura Mitchell as Duchess Kate, Preston Karwat as Prince George, Briella Wintraub as Princess Charlotte and Burgess Abernathy as Prince William.

Steve Coulter as Prince Charles and Deborah Ramsay as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana.

Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II.

© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
harry & meghan
harry & meghan: a royal romance
harry and meghan movie
lifetime prince harry
Meghan Markle
meghan markle movie
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Prince Harry
prince harry meghan markle
prince harry movie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News