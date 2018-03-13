Peterborough Petes’ media and scout room renamed in honour of Gary Dalliday

Gary Dalliday’s years of support of the Peterborough Petes were recognized Tuesday when the OHL team renamed its media and scout room in his honour.

The Petes held a morning ceremony at the Memorial Centre to thank Dalliday for his extensive media coverage of the Petes spanning four decades, including 35 years as sports director with CHEX Television. He also shared the radio airwaves with his son Pete for 15 seasons, doing play-by-play of Petes’ home and road games.

They renamed the room “The Gary Dalliday Media/Scout Room.”

Media scout room at the Pmc now known as the Gary Dalliday room

Dalliday retired from CHEX in 2009 but continues to support the Petes, most recently acting as a host alongside Don Barrie in the media/scout room, which often features local, national and international media and scouts before and during Petes games.

The 76-year-old Dalliday is a member of the Peterborough and District Sports Hall of Fame and a member of the Peterborough Pathway of Fame, which recognizes citizens who make significant contributions to the community.

He is currently battling cancer for the third time. He and Pete and cancer survivor Tori Sotiriadis were recently co-chairs of the Petes’ Pink in the Rink game on Feb. 3 in support of cancer research.

This Saturday, Dalliday will draw the winner of the vehicle draw hosted by the Peterborough and District Sports Hall of Fame. That takes place during the first intermission of the Petes-Hamilton Bulldogs game at the Memorial Centre. A video recap of Tuesday’s unveiling ceremony will follow.

