Fire causes $250,000 in damages to Peterborough apartment building

Damage is estimated at $25o,000 following a fire at an apartment building in Peterborough on Monday.

Firefighters responded around 5:30 p.m. to a building on Park Street, just south of Hunter St.

Someone called 911 after spotting smoke coming from the back of an upper floor apartment, which was vacant at the time.

The fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters.

Several nearby units within the home were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured.

Park Street South was blocked to traffic for several hours.

Peterborough Fire Services says the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.