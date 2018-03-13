Loblaw, Imperial Oil strike deal on PC Optimum points at Esso stations

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have signed a deal that will allow PC Optimum members to earn points at more than 1,800 Esso gas stations starting this summer.

The company says members will earn 10 points per litre on fuel as well as 10 points per dollar on eligible convenience store purchases and car wash services at Esso stations. Registered members may also receive targeted offers.

The PC Optimum program was launched earlier this year when Loblaw brought together the PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum programs. The company faced some issues during the merger, with some members complaining online about troubles with the new app and points conversions. The PC Optimum program is already available at Mobil gas stations.