Police investigate reports of gunshots in east London

File photo.

London Police are investigating reports of gunshots on Marconi Blvd early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 300-350 block on Marconi Blvd around 3 a.m. following reports of gunshots.

Few details have been released. There’s no word on whether anyone was injured or if anyone is in custody.

980 CFPL citizen reporters say the gunshots sparked a heavy police presence. One report from the scene said a door had been struck by a bullet.

The street in east London, near Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street, is made up of a row of townhouses.

Police have confirmed to 980 CFPL they are investigating an incident.

