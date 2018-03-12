Sisters to suit up for Manitoba Bisons at national women’s hockey championship

WINNIPEG – No matter where they are or what they do, Courtlyn and Sheridan Oswald always work as one.

After all, they have been teammates their entire lives.

“There are very few moments in the day where we are without seeing each other,” Courtlyn said.

The sisters will be heading to the national university women’s hockey championship this week with the Manitoba Bisons. It’s one of many rosters they’ve both been a part of at the exact same time.

“We’ve been playing together since we started out playing hockey,” Sheridan said. “I think it’s just great to share this experience with her.”

On top of sharing the same team, the same last name and the same house, the Oswalds are also on the same penalty kill line.

“They can read off each other really well on the ice,” Bisons head coach Jon Rempel said.

“Obviously, they have a very good relationship as sisters so it works well.”

A tight bond between the two which goes way beyond the bench.

“We are very close,” Courtlyn said. “Especially over the last few years, living together and everything. She is a very special person to me.”