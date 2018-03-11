Crime
March 11, 2018 3:46 pm

Airdrie RCMP seeks suspects after medication stolen from Shoppers Drug Mart

By Reporter  770 CHQR

A photo of the suspect RCMP are hoping to identify in relation to a theft at an Airdrie Shoppers Drug Mart.

Airdrie RCMP
The RCMP are hoping the public can help them identify two men who allegedly stole over $2,600 worth of medication and other items from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Airdrie.

Police said two men entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Coopers Boulevard, separately, at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.

They said the pair did not appear to be shopping together and exited separately without staff noticing the theft.

The theft was not noticed until the next day.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police said alleged the men worked together to fill a shopping cart, bag the items in green bags and then pass the bagged items outside in a way to avoid the alarm systems.

The RCMP said they were only able to get a clear photo of one of the suspects. He is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with short, dark hair. They said he was clean shaven and is about five-foot-ten with an athletic build. At the time the photo was taken, he was wearing a brown baseball cap with a logo on it, a blue and grey hooded shirt and jeans.

A photo of the suspect can be seen at the top of this story. Police did not provide a description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.

