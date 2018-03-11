Guns and over $70k worth of drugs seized by Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police have seized a large quantity of drugs and guns following the raid of a Kitchener home.
The force’s verified Twitter account tweeted out Saturday evening that officers had executed a search warrant at a Franklin St. N. home, and as a result turned up quite the haul.
Officers seized several replica firearms, a submachine gun, knives and identity documents, along with over $70,000 worth of drugs, including suspected Fentanyl and Meth.
According to police, three individuals have been arrested as a result of the investigation, but those details, along with the charges, have not been made public at this time.
