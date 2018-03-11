Guns and over $70k worth of drugs seized by Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police have seized a large quantity of drugs and guns following the raid of a Kitchener home.

The force’s verified Twitter account tweeted out Saturday evening that officers had executed a search warrant at a Franklin St. N. home, and as a result turned up quite the haul.

Great work by our officers who seized several replica firearms, a sub machine gun, knives, identity documents & more than $70,000 worth of drugs, including suspected #fentanyl and meth, after warrant issued at Franklin St. N. residence. 3 arrested. pic.twitter.com/DftQVd1i1u — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 10, 2018

READ MORE: Guelph woman facing drug charges after police seize nearly $10K in illicit drugs

Officers seized several replica firearms, a submachine gun, knives and identity documents, along with over $70,000 worth of drugs, including suspected Fentanyl and Meth.

According to police, three individuals have been arrested as a result of the investigation, but those details, along with the charges, have not been made public at this time.

READ MORE: Police seize $250K of drugs and cash in Guelph