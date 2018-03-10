Oscar Klefbom out as Edmonton Oilers take on Minnesota Wild

The Edmonton Oilers will be without defenceman Oscar Klefbom Saturday night when they host the Minnesota Wild.

“Oscar won’t play tonight,” said head coach Todd McLellan. “He’s likely out for the next two games. He had a minor procedure, a small one done, that’s going to keep him out for the next two games.”

Klefbom missed three games with a shoulder injury in December and hasn’t looked fully healthy all season. McLellan simply said “maybe” when asked if this latest procedure was on his shoulder. The coach did acknowledge that Klefbom could be shut down for the rest of the season.

“Part of what is going on right now with Klef is to determine that,” McLellan said.

READ MORE: Oscar Klefbom ready to return after missing last 3 Edmonton Oilers games

The Oilers will be trying to contend with a Minnesota team which has won eight of its last 10 and also boasts 37-goal scorer Eric Staal.

“He’s a big body. Good shot. He has all the tools,” said Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson.

“They’re one of the best teams in the league since Christmas,” McLellan said. “They’ve scored a ton of goals. Their special teams are clicking.”

The Oilers have won two in a row and will be closing out a five-game homestand. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.